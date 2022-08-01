Local: Saharan Dust has settled into South Florida, but it won’t be completely dry. A spotty morning shower on the breeze possible with afternoon isolated inland/SW Florida sea breeze storms expected.

Steamy temperatures continue this week with highs near-average highs between 90-91 degrees. Lows in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

National: Sweltering heat with record high temperatures likely today from the Northwest through Central Plains. Also, flooding possible in a few spots from the monsoonal moisture in the desert Southwest through Eastern Ohio and Tennessee Valleys (which includes Kentucky). Fire weather conditions in place for Montana.

Portions of Kentucky remain under Flash Flood Watches and Flood advisories through this morning.

Tropics: Are quiet for now.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7