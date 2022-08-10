Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice first half of the week. On Tuesday, a disturbance passed to the south of our area and this helped trigger ongoing showers and thunderstorms across the Florida Keys. While the occasional shower swung through Miami Dade and Broward, the focal point for the thunderstorms remained across the Island Chain. But the weather pattern has changed some in the past 24 hours and this morning South Florida woke up to drier conditions than we had seen in previous mornings. A thicker layer of Saharan dust has moved in and it looks like it’ll stick around for a little bit.

Today we can expect hazy skies while conditions remain hot and humid for South Florida. Saharan dust that began to move in late Monday will encompass much of our state throughout the day today, which will also help limit rain for potential throughout the day. And while conditions remain mainly dry, a spotty shower cannot be ruled out. A strong East breeze at times will keep the rip current risk elevated across area beaches. High temperatures will reach into the lower 90s after starting off in the lower 80s in the morning while our feels-like temperatures reach well into the 100s.

The large area of Saharan dust will take control of our weather pattern. This should significantly lower our rain chances as we work our way into the second half of the work week. The driest 2 days of the week will be today and tomorrow, possibly even keeping dry on Friday. Steamy temperatures in the mid to lower 90s will be possible during this time while feels-like temperatures surpass the 100° mark. Afternoon showers and storms will return for the start of the weekend as our wind pattern veers out of the South and then the Southwest. Best timing for these weekend storms will be in the afternoon.

Have a great afternoon!

