Saharan Dust On The Way

Plenty of moisture is in place for another round of showers and storms to develop between 2- 6 pm. Strong to severe storms possible. Main concern will be heavy rains leading to street flooding. Chance of showers and storms possible over the weekend. Highs in the upper 80’s to low 90’s. They will feel more like 100 degrees!
Summer officially starts on Saturday and it’s felt like it for a long time now!
Most of the showers and storms that develop on Father’s Day will push inland.
A large plume of Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa will travel through the Atlantic Basin and eventually will make it to South Florida. Late Sunday into Monday the dust will settle. This will help bring down our rain chances for most of next week. Temperatures will soar well into the 90’s with plenty of haze in the sky. The dust will make for colorful sunrises and sunsets, but it is a breathing irritant. Therefore, those who suffer from allergies or respiratory issues, should take the proper precautions.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7