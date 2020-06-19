Plenty of moisture is in place for another round of showers and storms to develop between 2- 6 pm. Strong to severe storms possible. Main concern will be heavy rains leading to street flooding. Chance of showers and storms possible over the weekend. Highs in the upper 80’s to low 90’s. They will feel more like 100 degrees!

STILL UNSETTLED- Another round of slow-moving showers & storms to fire up late morning into early afternoon. Plenty of clouds around won't impede temps. from getting close to 90 degrees. Chance continues Saturday. Mainly inland storms on #FathersDay. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ejpogOEUm1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 19, 2020

Summer officially starts on Saturday and it’s felt like it for a long time now!

Most of the showers and storms that develop on Father’s Day will push inland.

FATHER'S DAY will still have a chance of seeing showers & storms developing in the afternoon. Saharan dust arrives late in the day. HIghs in the upper 80's & feeling like 100 degrees! pic.twitter.com/0FWkMTOx6T — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 19, 2020

A large plume of Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa will travel through the Atlantic Basin and eventually will make it to South Florida. Late Sunday into Monday the dust will settle. This will help bring down our rain chances for most of next week. Temperatures will soar well into the 90’s with plenty of haze in the sky. The dust will make for colorful sunrises and sunsets, but it is a breathing irritant. Therefore, those who suffer from allergies or respiratory issues, should take the proper precautions.

SAHARAN DUST on the way! The dust settles across South #Florida on Monday & sticks around most of the week. It will limit showers & storms from developing, but it won't be totally dry. Look for hot hazy sunshine. Also, it is a breathing irritant. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/dMG9dKZCZM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 19, 2020

