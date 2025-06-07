South Florida is now onto Day 4 of the Saharan dust filling our skies ever since it arrived Wednesday. With the dust still overhead, this will keep skies hazy and rain chances low.

It will also reduce air quality a bit with moderate conditions forecast throughout the area both Saturday and Sunday.

Besides the dust, the weekend will be beautiful but it will be hotter with temperatures both days near 90F and feels-like temperatures near 100F.

For our Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies, a light breeze and low rain chances.

Rain chances do creep up slightly Sunday as we near the back edge of the dust, so a couple pop-up showers — mainly inland and to our west — will be possible.

Once the dust fully departs Monday, rain chances will start to rise. Most areas should still be dry on Monday but it’s not until midweek when rain chances will especially be elevated courtesy of an upper-level disturbance sweeping across the eastern US.

Given an onshore flow throughout next week, this will make for a typical summertime pattern. It doesn’t appear that it will be a super wet week but expect scattered morning showers steaming in from the coast followed by afternoon storms across inland locations. Otherwise, cloud cover will gradually increase given the nearby storms across the Florida Peninsula.