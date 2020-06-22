Saharan Dust & Activity in the Tropics

Activity in the Tropics
We are tracking what should be short lived Subtropical Depression 4.
The system should weaken on Wednesday and if it’s still around by Thursday it could brush New Foundland.
A subtropical system usually has a cloud free center, more often than not with a cold center, and with most of its rain far from the core.
Saharan Dust
You have probably heard plenty about this plume of dust that came off the Coast of Africa about a week ago. It has shrouded the Caribbean with a thick coat of fine sand. This happens on a yearly basis, but usually it is very weak and most often goes unnoticed. This one is very thick and outside of hazy skies it is a worry for folks with respiratory issues.
By Tuesday, high pressure to the north should block the dust to the south. We should see some late day haze.
On Wednesday, models keep the high strong with the plume of dust over the Central Bahamas, Cuba, and the Keys. Hazy skies will still be the rule for the rest of South Florida and NW Bahamas.
We’ll keep you posted.