Beautifully warm weather is here. On the heels of a cloudy weekend, the sunshine is back and it’s helping boost temperatures higher, too. On Tuesday, Miami warmed to 87-degrees (just 1-degree shy of a record high for the date). We’re also beginning to notice the warming difference during the nighttime hours. Lows will continue to range from the lower to middle 70’s for the rest of the week, by the way. Meanwhile, daytime highs will stay consistent getting well into the 80’s.

At the heart of our weather pattern is High Pressure that’s “large and in charge”. The High is centered over the southeastern United States but with far-reaching effects. The expanded nature of the high is making for favorable weather all the way from Texas to the Bahamas, and beyond! Over time, the high is forecast to gradually shift eastward while blocking potential fronts for the rest of this week. Once the high moves far enough away, a slow-moving frontal boundary will enter Florida. Our next weather change won’t directly happen until early next week. That’s when the front gets close. Initially, it spends some time across north Florida (Saturday through Monday). South Florida probably won’t see clouds and showers associated with the front until it settles into the area from late Monday through Tuesday. That should be our best chance to get some rain in the foreseeable future. At this point, it’s too early to get a handle on the cooling potential of the fall front. If it moves far enough south, we could see temperatures come down a few degrees, both day and night. Stay tuned.

