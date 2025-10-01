October is here but rainy season is not over with just yet! Rain chances typical fall starting in mid-October, with October 15 marking the start of South Florida’s dry season.

Now that September is a wrap, below is a snapshot of how much rainfall Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Key West have measured. Fort Lauderdale ended up recording its 3rd wettest September on record!

Looking ahead, moisture levels will start to increase as a front develops associated with the moisture tail of Hurricane Imelda. This will result in higher rain chances for the extended stretch, from late this week, this weekend and even into at least the start of next week.

With that front forecast to setup just to our north, the strongest of the onshore breeze will be to our north as well, meaning the heaviest of rain totals should be farther north along the Florida east coast.

Regardless, heavy pockets of rainfall could lead to areas of flooding the next few days with a widespread 1-3 inches forecast.

For our Wednesday night, isolated to potentially scattered downpours and storms will be possible, especially near the coast.

Then on Thursday, while rain chances will be higher compared to previous days this week, we’ll still see lots of dry time. Sunshine and spotty morning showers will give way to additional clouds and scattered storms in the afternoon.

By Friday, this is projected to be the wettest day out of the next 7 as a mid-level area of low pressure will be located near South Florida. That feature paired with tropical moisture will lead to scattered to numerous showers and storms at any time of the day.

Over the course of the weekend, it will stay unsettled but some drier air could sneak in at times as the stalled front lifts farther north. This means that while rain is expected at times on Saturday and Sunday, a washout is unlikely. Otherwise, highs will top off at near-seasonable levels into the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical update

The final advisory was issued on Hurricane Humberto earlier this Wednesday morning, leaving it to just Hurricane Imelda left as the only active system in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Imelda is currently a Category 2 and is forecast to pass near or over Bermuda tonight. A Hurricane Warning is in effect there as a result. Beyond Thursday, Imelda is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics and therefore no additional advisories will be issued on that system.