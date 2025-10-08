Rain chances are set to rise late-week but it won’t last for long because the first notable fall front of the season is set to push through South Florida this weekend, ushering in a dramatic change to our weather pattern.

This is quite timely because South Florida’s rainy season does end in 1 week, which is when daily rain chances and rainfall start to decrease!

For our Wednesday, moisture levels won’t be terribly high but just high enough to lead to passing, scattered showers in some areas given the strong, onshore breeze.

Therefore, expect sunshine and showers with a rain chance at 40%. This means many areas will be dry overall.

Then on Thursday into Friday, moisture levels will ramp back up as the aforementioned fall front approaches from the north. This setup will favor scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms at times, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Some of the model guidance does suggest the potential for heavy rainfall so areas of flooding cannot be ruled out.

By the weekend, the front will push through and clear to our south. With that said, some moisture may linger on Saturday, so showers will still be possible then.

It’s not until Sunday and beyond when the drier air behind the front filters in, leading to sunshine, low rain chances and lower humidity! It won’t involve a dramatic temperature drop considering it’s just October but it will definitely feel quite nice given how hot and humid it’s been overall for the past several months.

Tropical update

Tropical Storm Jerry formed over the central Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday. It is forecast to travel close to the Leeward Islands as a strengthening storm Thursday into Friday.

As a result, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for many of the islands.

In the long run, it could track close to Bermuda early next week, although the center is most likely to track east of there.

There is also a disturbance over the Bay of Campeche that only has a 10% chance of developing and it travels toward Mexico late-week.