The Fourth of July holiday weekend is just days away but unfortunately Mother Nature will not cooperate for some of your outdoor plans.

It won’t be a washout of a weekend but all three days this weekend will include the likelihood of times of rain and thunderstorms along with generally cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain very warm and steamy near 90F.

For the rest of today into tonight this Wednesday, a few showers and an isolated storm will be possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and very humid.

Then on Thursday, rain activity is expected to begin later versus what occurred this Wednesday. Expect some sunshine early followed by rain and storms for the afternoon.

On the Fourth of July, it is forecast to be quite similar, although the model guidance does expect an earlier start. The highest chance for rain on Friday will be late-morning through mid-afternoon before activity should wind down somewhat by the evening.

That means that for the fireworks shows Friday evening, it is unlikely it’s completely dry for everyone. Passing, hit-or-miss showers and storms will still be possible so fireworks may unfortunately be delayed or cancelled as a result depending on how these potential storms evolve.

Heading into the weekend, scattered showers and storms paired with more clouds than sunshine will hold firm in the forecast as a weak, stalled front remains to our north across northern Florida and near the southeastern US coast.

This will focus the heaviest of rainfall totals to our north, although isolated areas of flooding cannot be ruled out.

Along this front, low pressure is forecast to develop by the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring it for potential tropical development and currently gives it a 40% chance of doing so. This is not a concern for South Florida as regardless of development, we’ll still experience this stormy and unsettled stretch of weather.