Rounds of Showers

South Florida don’t let the nice start on Wednesday mislead you. The air is unsettled due to a warm front moving North of the area and two disturbances moving through Florida from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chance is at 50% and that means we could see some downpours develop with an isolated storm. Conditions improve considerably on Thursday as high pressure builds. This will allow for sunnier skies and above average warmth to continue into the weekend. Next week we will be following another cold front.

Moisture and two disturbances moving in from the Gulf will keep the weather unsettled. We will see pockets of rain in rounds today. Much drier by Thursday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #miami #ftlauderdale #keywest pic.twitter.com/AQNPpDbIZo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 27, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7