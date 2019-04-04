Rounds of Rain

The stalled front over the Florida Straits decided to lift Northward a day early. Look for rain to come in rounds with isolated storms. Chance today is up to a 60%. Most models keep moisture levels high through Friday with a chance of showers. Over the weekend, it will be drier and steamy as winds veer out of the Southeast. High temperatures are forecast to range in the middle to upper 80’s.

Front decided to drift North a day early. Better rain chance today. Get all the details on Today in Florida. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/uEDWs4Ng9E — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 4, 2019

Radar estimates show the Lower Florida Keys received 3 to 6 inches in less than 12 hours. A flood advisory was in effect for a good portion of the morning due to standing water in residential and side streets. Additional rain possible throughout the day.

Some residential & side streets continue to see significant flooding even though the rain has ended in the area of Big Coppitt & Boca Chica Keys. Flood advisory in effect until 10:15am. Only minor additional rainfall totals are expected this morning. pic.twitter.com/P7JOJEhZ6y — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 4, 2019

