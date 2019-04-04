Rounds of Rain

The stalled front over the Florida Straits decided to lift Northward a day early. Look for rain to come in rounds with isolated storms. Chance today is up to a 60%. Most models keep moisture levels high through Friday with a chance of showers. Over the weekend, it will be drier and steamy as winds veer out of the Southeast. High temperatures are forecast to range in the middle to upper 80’s.
Radar estimates show the Lower Florida Keys received 3 to 6 inches in less than 12 hours. A flood advisory was in effect for a good portion of the morning due to standing water in residential and side streets. Additional rain possible throughout the day.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7