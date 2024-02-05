Active weather pattern continues today with rounds of showers and storms possible. Some of the storms may be strong to severe and capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and a brief tornado. Best chance for strong to severe storms will happen this morning through the afternoon with the first round between 9-11 am and the other one starting around 2 pm.

Also, marine conditions will become dangerous across our local waters tonight and through the middle of the week due to winds increasing and becoming gusty. Therefore, beach and boating will be not be advised through Wednesday with a high rip current risk, high surf, and minor coastal flooding possible.

Advisories:

Wind Advisory will go into effect Tuesday (4am) and run through Wednesday (4am).

Gale Warning will start Tuesday (1am) to Wednesday (7am) for our offshore waters. Seas beyond the reef in the Lower Straits of Florida are under a Gale Warning for increasing winds over 30 mph and seas building 8-11 ft.

As conditions gradually clear and winds increase out of the West-Northwest, temperatures will tumble into the mid 50’s overnight across Broward and Miami-Dade. Upper 50’s to low 60’s in the Florida Keys.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7