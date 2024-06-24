June is known for being a wet month in south Florida (wettest of the year, on average) so it’s not surprising to talk about daily downpours. This week will be especially soggy and stormy, due to a combination of weather factors. Fortunately, though, there will be decisive breaks between batches of big rain.

At the heart of the pattern is a large slug of tropical moisture expanding out of the Caribbean. We, in south Florida, will continue to tap into the northern part of the moisture pool. It’s worth noting that as long as it sticks around (likely most of the week) there’s the potential for heavy amounts of rain. The slow motion of these downpours will also lead to street flooding, in many locations. Stay advised with potential advisories each day on Channel 7 and our WSVN weather page.

The main question we’re asked during a wet stretch is “what time will it rain and storm on my area?” Of course, that will vary by location and, since activity is often scattered, it’s hard to pinpoint where the most rain will fall. A better guide is determining the most likely timing for the wet weather. Recently, we had an onshore flow that took the rain from the coast to inland spots, with the gradual westward movement. Beginning Tuesday, though, there’s a switch in steering winds which will send the action eastward. So that means the Morning Hours will tend to be drier than the afternoon and evening time frame. The Forecast (over the next few days) calls for just limited showers, at best, during the start of the day. There will be some early-day sunshine and quick heating, too. Then, as storms develop over the interior of south Florida, more clouds will push our way. Storms will follow, spreading closer to the southeast coast as the afternoon progresses. With the rain, by the way, temperatures will cool back to readings in the 70’s lasting into the evening hours.

