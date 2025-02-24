Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the picture perfect conditions this past weekend. South Florida experienced mild temperatures but very comfortable conditions both Saturday and Sunday as high temperatures remained mostly in the 70s after starting off in the mid to low 60s each day. Passing clouds blanketed the sky from time to time with the times of sunshine in between and it made for a few nice days. This morning was rather quiet yet cloudy for South Florida, however, that won’t be the case for much of the day as a Gulf disturbance tracks west to east towards South Florida and brings some changes

The area of low pressure in the Gulf will be the culprit for the changes today. After mostly dry days so far this month, showers will return to South Florida today. A large swath of rain will move across South Florida, bringing widespread rounds of rain. This will lead to a flood concern for those areas of South Florida where the rain sets up shop. All of South Florida (including the FL Keys) has been placed under an elevated risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. The timing for this rain looks to be late morning, continue through the afternoon and even linger into this evening & late tonight.

Looking ahead, once we are done with today’s rain event, the weather will once again turn mostly quiet for South Florida. With that said, rain will continue overnight into early Tuesday before the Gulf low moves away from Florida. We will turn drier by midweek with very quiet weather conditions for the rest of the work week. After a few benign weather days, we will be watching for another front that is forecast to reach South Florida early Friday. This will help knock our temperatures down once again and bring back those comfortably cool conditions to South Florida, especially for the upcoming weekend.

Remember to keep that rain gear close today.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

