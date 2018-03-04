Rough Waters

Whipping winds will sweep across South Florida today as the effects of the Nor’easter move along northeast coast and trickle down to the Florida coast.

Northerly winds will continue to generate swells and high surf through Monday as the area of low pressure continues to move away from the U.S.

Coastal Flood Advisory – noon today until Monday evening for Broward Co. Low-lying areas could see flooding especially during high tides. Also minor beach erosion possible from high surf @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Wa2XjsnDHn — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) March 4, 2018

In Broward County, there will be a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from noon on Sunday until Monday evening. Hazards include minor flooding in low lying areas and minor beach erosion possible from the high surf.

Additionally, a high risk of rip risk of currents remains at our local beaches and Small Craft Advisory is in effect from Broward to The Keys.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in place along the Miami-Dade and Broward coast for wind gust up to 25 kts and seas up to 8 to 13 feet. Additionally, there is a high risk of rip currents at local beaches @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/23Ca7FUmKf — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) March 4, 2018

Lingering cool and dry air has us waking up with another chill in the air. Morning temps are in the 50s under clear skies. Expect highs in the mid 70s on Sunday with nothing but sunshine.

Rise and shine South Florida! Dip in degrees to start our Sunday. Haven't been this cool since the beginning of February @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vbALGNmdjq — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) March 4, 2018

As the week progress, we’ll be waking up in the 50s again on Monday with seasonal highs. Temps will gradually warm by the middle of the week as another cold front approaches. This will bring us a better chance of showers on Wednesday ahead of it. Behind this stronger front, models are suggesting another dip in degrees that could have some spots waking up in the 50s starting Thursday.

