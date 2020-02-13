Romance Rain Showers On The Way

High pressure is breaking down by sliding farther into the Western Atlantic Ocean. This is opening up the avenue for a front to approach from the North. It will be weaker by the time it gets to South Florida. In fact, most computer models are showing that this front will cross through Friday night into Saturday morning. Ahead the air will be very warm and temperatures will be flirting with records Thursday and Friday. By Friday night, more clouds settle into South Florida and some showers will be possible. It will not be a washout, but keep that in mind for Valentine’s Day plans.

The front is forecast to stall around the Florida Straits on Saturday with the breeze increasing out of the Northeast. This will keep clouds and showers lingering. Should be drier and stay warm on Sunday.

Will we reach RECORDS this afternoon? Winds ahead of front will veer out of the South-Southwest to pump in the warmth and humidity. There is a chance some areas will come close! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Wwf01yI5Oe — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 13, 2020

ROMANCE RAIN SHOWERS- Weak front approaches on Friday night. It should stall out over the #FloridaKeys Saturday. Ahead it will be very warm (nearing records) with a chance of seeing some showers. Not a washout. Winds pick up once again. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Uta2NNCeyG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 13, 2020

WARM & MUGGY AFTERNOON- Temperatures will range in the low to mid 80's across South #Florida. A weak cold front moves in Friday night. No major temperatures change expected. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/TzkbdCgKw9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 13, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7