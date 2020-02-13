Romance Rain Showers On The Way

High pressure is breaking down by sliding farther into the Western Atlantic Ocean. This is opening up the avenue for a front to approach from the North. It will be weaker by the time it gets to South Florida. In fact, most computer models are showing that this front will cross through Friday night into Saturday morning. Ahead the air will be very warm and temperatures will be flirting with records Thursday and Friday. By Friday night, more clouds settle into South Florida and some showers will be possible. It will not be a washout, but keep that in mind for Valentine’s Day plans.
The front is forecast to stall around the Florida Straits on Saturday with the breeze increasing out of the Northeast. This will keep clouds and showers lingering. Should be drier and stay warm on Sunday.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7