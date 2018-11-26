Roller coaster weather

In south Florida we’re not used to big temperature swings like most other places around the country. Because of that, the next couple of days will seem unusual, to say the least! Here’s a check on the weather headlines for the start of this week.

Like a roller coaster, temperatures will climb (Monday) as our air arrives from the west-southwest. A distant cold front won’t play a role, yet, and we’ll see plenty of hazy sunshine.

We’ll be on “record watch” Monday with readings rising into the middle 80’s. Record highs are possible virtually anywhere from Broward County southward to the Florida Keys. The best chance at getting into the record books appears to be Miami, challenging the all-time high for the date, set back in 1979.

By Tuesday, the cold front will steadily cross the region. The boundary will tap into moisture that’s currently available and that could spark scattered rain showers and isolated storms.

You’ll know when the cold front moves through your location in south Florida, since wind speeds will increase from the cool north. Temperatures will drop down (Tuesday night) to levels not felt in our area since last March and April!