ROLLER-COASTER TEMPERATURE RIDE

What a beautiful day it was to honor those who serve or have served this county. And even though afternoon temperatures reached the mid 80s, South Florida enjoyed plenty of sunshine and low humidity all day long.
A series of fronts will swing through South Florida this week. Ahead of the first front, a warming trend will continue as winds shift out of the South and Southwest on Tuesday afternoon. This will help temperatures reach the mid 80s once again across many South Florida spots.
Front #1 is set to arrive early Wednesday and is forecast to stall out somewhere over the Florida Keys that same day. This will help keep clouds and showers in the forecast throughout the day despite the fact that temperatures will already be “cooler” on Wednesday morning. South Florida will be waking up to lower 70s on Wednesday while some areas could reach the upper 60s.
Isolated showers will remain in the forecast on Thursday while Friday looks to be the wettest day of the week. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon & evening. Front #2 is set to reach our state on Friday and is forecast to arrive to South Florida early Saturday. This front looks to be the stronger of the 2 fronts this week!
This weekend looks to be quite nice. While South Florida will have to deal with a few showers on Saturday, the latter part of the weekend looks to be much drier and overnight temperatures are forecast to remain pleasant. We’re talking mid to upper 60s Saturday, Sunday & Monday morning and afternoon temperatures comfortably in the lower 80s each afternoon.