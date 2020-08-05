River of Rain?

More storms possible on Thursday
The flow of moisture is out of the southwest across South Florida and this will draw tropical moisture over the area. Expect a chance for anytime downpours.
Running Count
Isaias is done, the earliest 9th named storm on record. We usually don’t see the 9th system until October 4th, and we still haven’t reached the peak of hurricane season, that being early September.
Record Season?
Colorado State University has updated their seasonal forecast. Their initial was in April, they amended in July and now a new projection. They now suggest we may see up to 24 named systems. We could run out of names! I certainly hope they are wrong.
We’ll be watching.