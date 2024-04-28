The start of our weekend sure featured a mix of weather conditions: some sunshine, some cloud cover and also some speedy showers.

Our Sunday will feature more of the same, making for an unsettled day with that random risk for a passing shower riding the breeze from the Atlantic Ocean at really any point during the day.

With these clouds in place in addition to that persistent wind, temperatures will be slightly below average into the low to mid 80s along with moderate humidity levels.

A Wind Advisory does remain in effect until 11AM this Sunday morning for coastal Miami-Dade and Broward Counties for wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Winds will then gradually decrease heading into the start of the work week with a more manageable and common breeze off the water, mainly out of the east-southeasterly direction.

This is due to high pressure to the north starting to weaken and head more toward the east. With high pressure in control of our pattern throughout the week, however, it will keep our pattern relatively quiet with only the chance for a few showers, especially today and Tuesday.