Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. Florida got to enjoy some dry time this past weekend but there were also some rainy and stormy times. One thing is for sure, if you spend any time outdoors this weekend, it felt quite steamy. And after a late-night round of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, conditions across Florida started off on a quiet note early this morning as no rain was detected on the radar. Unfortunately, this isn’t a sign of what we can expect this week as the weather pattern across South Florida is about to take a turn towards an interestingly soggy one.

Today South Florida can expect a wind out of the south to southwest to remain in place which will continue to provide a good chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the 90s while humidity levels continue to remain quite high. Feels like temperatures will likely reach the 100s for many. And although there is a very good chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon, widespread coverage is not expected. Showers and storms today should be more scattered in nature with interior sections of Florida seeing the highest chance for rain throughout the day.

The rest of the week is definitely worth one talking about. As our wind pattern remains out of the south and southwest, it will help funnel in plenty of tropical moisture from the Caribbean towards South Florida. At the same time, a few upper level disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico will enhance our chances of seeing widespread rain across South Florida, especially given the amount of tropical moisture in the area. The second half of the week looks quite soggy as this could be an ongoing widespread rain event. Flooding will be of great concern across south Florida for the latter part of the work week. As far as estimated rainfall amounts, several inches of rain expected over the course of the week but South Florida as a whole could see anywhere between 3 to 7 inches of rain. Of course, any shift in the pattern or the amount of tropical moisture over our area could cause rain chances to be even higher for some. Either way, rain gear will be needed for all of South Florida later this week and possibly into the start of the weekend.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

