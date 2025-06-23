Models are in better agreement that as high pressure weakens, an upper-level disturbance in the Bahamas will move our way. This will ramp up rain chances most likely starting Thursday and through the weekend. Scattered to numerous showers and storms possible.

Typical chances return late week with scattered to numerous storms possible in the afternoons.

Today in the Tropics

Low pressure 600 mi. East of Bermuda still has a high chance to form in the next 48 hours. If showers & storms increase around the center, a short-lived depression or storm could be classified in the Atlantic later today. It is no threat to land.

