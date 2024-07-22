A weak tropical wave passing to our south is leaving plenty of moisture behind and the air ripe for rain. Look for deep moisture to linger through Tuesday.

Our in house model run is showing that on and off showers and storms will develop around lunch time with a good rain chance through tonight. Highs today will range in the upper 80’s to around 90 degrees, but not meeting advisory criteria.

Today in the Tropics

Outside of a few westward moving tropical waves, we are not following any of them for development at this time.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7