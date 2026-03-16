After a soggy Sunday, we stay wet heading into the work week as another cold front passes through South Florida.

Scattered storms are expected across South Florida on Monday ahead of the front. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of South Florida under a low-end severe risk. The threats include damaging winds, pocket change hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

We will stay soggy behind the front Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. An additional 1-3″ of rain is possible across South Florida. It isn’t a drought-buster, but this definitely helps!

The good news is sunshine returns just in time for next weekend!