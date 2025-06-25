A more unsettled period of weather is ahead for this second half of the week as a slow-moving, upper level low pressure system drifts across Florida.

This feature paired with more moisture will lead to the daily likelihood of seeing showers and storms at times.

For our Wednesday, it will not be a washout by any means but have the rain gear with you! Expect scattered downpours and thunderstorms during the morning and midday hours before it turns drier and brighter later in the day. Otherwise, it will be very warm with highs near 90F along with a gusty, onshore breeze.

By Thursday and Friday, the upper level low will lift up to our north, allowing for a southwest steering flow to develop versus the onshore flow, which has been very dominant so far this rainy season.

With that said, showers and thunderstorms will be more likely during the afternoon hours opposed to the morning. There will also be the potential for isolated severe storms both days, with damaging winds and hail the main concerns.

Late in the week, the next plume of Saharan dust will also arrive, beginning by Thursday evening and lasting through at least the weekend. With that said, some moisture will linger, especially through Friday.

Therefore, with the dust in place on Friday, any showers and storms that occur will produce what’s called “dirty rain.” Essentially, your car will look quite dirty due to the dust mixed in with the rain, for example!