Today we will have a good chance of seeing scattered to numerous showers and storms due to a stalled front to the Florida/Georgia border. It is sending deep moisture our way and that is why the air is ripe for rain.

Be weather aware with your Storm Station afternoon 1pm we will see clouds bubbling up and produce showers and storms. Most models showing that it should be busy through rush hour.

Today in the Tropics

Disturbance located in the Central Tropical Atlantic could become a depression later this week as it reaches the Greater Antilles (Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands) or Bahamas. It has medium chance to form.

The disturbance remains disorganized. It is expected to produce squally weather around the Lesser Antilles midweek. It appears that a low “tries” to close off near the Dominican Republic & Haiti or the Bahamas between Thursday and Friday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7