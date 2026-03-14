Happy Saturday, South Florida!

It’s shaping up to be a wet weekend across South Florida. Scattered showers and storms are expected both Saturday and Sunday as a stalled frontal boundary lingers over the region. The higher cloud cover and rain chances will keep highs in the lower 80s this weekend.

The rain isn’t going anywhere next week. In fact, we look to stay stormy through Thursday. Before its all said and done, we could easily pick up an additional 2-4″ of rain, with isolated totals even higher. This is great news, because we desperately need the rain due to the ongoing drought.

As far as the forecast goes, daily scattered showers and storms are in the forecast every day through Thursday of next week. Additionally, a cold front on Tuesday will drop temps into the 70s, which will make it feel extra dreary across South Florida. We finally look to dry out by the end of next week.