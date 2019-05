Conditions are extra dry courtesy of high pressure that is in control in all levels. This is keeping a strong onshore breeze that is gusty at times. Therefore, rip current risk will remain high along with choppy seas through Memorial Day.

The deep moisture located over the Caribbean Sea could creep up by the end of the upcoming week. Most models are showing a slight increase in rain chances and temperatures by Friday. Stay tuned!

The air is extra dry for now keeping rain chances low. Some moisture could creep up our way late next week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/afxj8fYBxb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 26, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7