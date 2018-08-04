Rip currents at the beaches

Local Weather:

High pressure will remain in control and provide for a steady breeze out of the East driving in a few hit or miss showers. Also, this ocean type air flow will continue to keep the rip current risk high at the beaches. Unfortunately the winds will remain on the breezy side ranging between 10-20 mph through Monday. By Tuesday, they should start to relax a little.

As we look forward to a new week, satellite images are picking up some interesting features that will bring some brief changes to our pattern. They are showing a weak wave by Hispaniola and tons of dry air with Saharan Dust behind it. Computer models are definitely suggesting that as high pressure remains anchored over the Western Atlantic Ocean, this wave and drier air with Saharan Dust will travel around the base and possibly bring more showers Sunday night into Monday morning. The drier air with Saharan Dust will move in late in the day creating hazy skies and lowering our rain chances.

*Reminder: Keep in mind that if you do suffer from respiratory issues or allergies, you may be sensitive to this dust. Therefore, it is always best to take the proper precautions and if you can, limit outdoor exposure.

Tropical Update:

We are watching a non-tropical area of low pressure over 850 miles West-Southwest of the Azores and it is producing limited shower activity. This low pressure area could acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics as it moves Southwestward over the next day or two. It is expected to lift back to the Northeast and remain over warm water through Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form through the next 5 days.

Have a wonderful evening South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7