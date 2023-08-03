South Florida light winds have been a challenge in timing the rain and storm in recent days. However, you can bet on seeing more storms developing inland with the daytime heat. The sea breezes and outflows (energy from storms) will be the focus for the wet weather from time to time. Keep in mind some of the storms could be stationary and move erratically due to the light winds, which could lead to standing water issues.

On Friday… rinse and repeat!

SUMMER STORMS- We will start off with some rain showers around the Florida Keys. Later in the day the sea breezes will be the main focus of the wet weather. Some slow-moving storms start inland & could move towards the East. Flooding possible, in spots. @wsvn #FLwx pic.twitter.com/lW4dAroZQC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 3, 2023

Stay safe and weather aware with your Storm Station, 7 news!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7