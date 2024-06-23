Saturday sure ended up being a soggy and stormy day for most of South Florida as the environment was very ripe for slow-moving, tropical downpours to develop and meander across the area.

The setup won’t be much different today, although our steering wind flow should tend to direct more of the storms toward the west coast during the afternoon hours. That steering wind, however, will be very light like yesterday, which will continue to promote the risk for slow-moving storms and isolated areas of flooding wherever the storms setup.

Throughout our Sunday, expect the anytime risk for seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms along with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s. A washout is not expected but many areas will probably have a difficult time avoiding the rain at some point in the day.

Then for Monday and Tuesday, the setup won’t change too much either with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, especially during the morning and midday hours. Then afternoon storms should favor inland areas and locations to our west.

In the meantime, temperatures will take on a warming trend with highs in the low to mid 90s mid to late this week as winds veer out of the southwest starting Wednesday. That southwest wind will help steer storms toward the east coast metro each afternoon starting on Wednesday, leading to that daily risk for downpours. Isolated strong storms and flooding also cannot be ruled out during this time frame.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It has a medium, 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression before moving onshore around the Tampico, Mexico area tonight.