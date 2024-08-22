Unsurprisingly, it’s been an unsettled stretch of weather across South Florida in recent days, which is very normal for August. Miami has now had 9 straight days with rain and that trend will likely continue for at least the next few days.

The culprit for this week’s stretch of scattered showers and storms? A front stalled across northern Florida which will linger through this weekend, keeping rain chances elevated.

For our Thursday, it will be more of a transition day with a very light onshore wind building back in. This will favor a few morning showers following by afternoon storms across inland zones. There will also be the potential for some of those storms to try to make a run for the coast during the evening hours because of that light breeze.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties from 10AM through 6PM today for feels-like temperatures up to 105-108F.

Then from Friday through Sunday, we’ll be under the influence of a tropical wave, which should bring in tropical moisture. This will lead to rain chances at a 50-60% chance.

With an onshore breeze, however, that will favor morning and midday scattered showers and storms before that activity gradually shifts to our west, meaning a washout of a weekend is not expected. We’ll just see more clouds than sunshine, which will help hold temperatures down to near-seasonable levels at about 90F.

Behind that wave, moisture levels should subside somewhat, meaning more dry time and sunshine for the first half of next week.