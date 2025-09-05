It was a soggy end to the work week across South Florida with scattered to numerous thunderstorms developing and persisting throughout the afternoon, leading to areas of flooding. Some isolated locations even measured more than four inches today alone!

Heading into Friday night, the clouds will remain stubborn but it will dry out overall. With that said, some showers will remain possible, especially late tonight and by the coast.

Then over the course of the weekend, we won’t experience drastic changes. The front that has been stalled across South Florida will linger while low pressure attached to it over the eastern Gulf will help draw in moisture from the southwest.

The key points to know for this weekend is that it won’t be a washout but showers and storms are still likely at times, with the highest chances in the mornings being across the Florida Keys and across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties in the afternoons.

Otherwise, there will be times of sunshine, mainly in the morning hours, paired with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90F.

Looking ahead to next week, it will stay unsettled. The current stalled front will fizzle while the next front arrives from the north and also stalls across Florida and near the US East Coast. This will continue to focus moisture across the region, leading to the daily risk for showers and storms.

It is rainy season after all so this is very normal! September is South Florida’s second wettest month.

Tropical update

The National Hurricane Center continues to follow a tropical wave over the central Atlantic Ocean, although the odds of this feature developing has gone down. It now has a 70% chance of developing over the next 7 days as it travels west toward the Lesser Antilles. Potential impacts will be possible there mid next week but any other details on this potential system remain unknown.