The week so far has featured warm, humid and breezy conditions with times of sunshine, times of cloud cover and other times of showers.

More of that is ahead the rest of this week, into this weekend and even into next week.

Rainfall totals this week won’t be too impressive given the nature of these quick-moving showers, however. There is a worsening drought across South Florida and the areas where the drought is the worst, it’s been the driest since this most recent weekend.

Heading into Wednesday night, expect passing clouds and isolated showers. Some of these showers can pack a punch with brief bursts of heavy rain and stronger winds.

Given the breeze staying strong, that will keep temperatures warm in the low to mid 70s for lows.

That onshore wind is forecast to remain persistent these next 7 days courtesy of a large, holding high over the western Atlantic Ocean.

Expect sustained winds up to 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph overall. This will also fuel a high risk for rip currents at our east coast beaches.

With that wind staying out of the east to southeast, that will continue to drive in occasional, passing showers through at least early next week.

There could be a little uptick in activity around the Saturday time frame, however, given a mid-level area of low pressure near South Florida, giving the atmosphere a bit of a boost to promote additional showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

As far as temperatures are concerned, no cooling is in our future through at least mid-March as a dome of high pressure stays in control, locking in the warm air mass.

Expect lows in the low to mid 70s and highs in the low to mid 80s for most South Florida locations these next 7 days.

