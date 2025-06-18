It’s a rinse and repeat weather pattern — but with not much rinse — that continues for another week across South Florida.

High pressure continues to steer in relatively dry air into Florida, keeping rain chances lower than normal and the deep moisture well to our south.

That air flow remains out of the east and southeast, too, which will continue to drive in occasional, isolated showers before the sea breeze keeps the afternoon thunderstorms inland and to our west.

With that said, expect a mix of sun and clouds with some wispy, upper level clouds around this Wednesday. Highs will be hot but seasonable into the upper 80s to around 90F.

For Juneteenth on Thursday. a little bit more moisture is poised to sneak in, leading to a few more morning showers. Otherwise, very little change is expected.

By the weekend, not much change is expected — still! Expect sunshine, some patchy clouds and isolated showers while highs hold steady near 90F.

That means the weather will be so much better versus last year for the Panther’s Parade at Fort Lauderdale Beach, unofficially scheduled for this Sunday!