Following record-tying heat Wednesday, much-needed rainfall has returned to mainland South Florida. Rounds of downpours and thunderstorms have dumped a couple inches of rainfall in some spots, especially the downtown Miami area, this Thursday.

A drought persists — hence the need for rainfall — and that has helped aid in ripe conditions for the development of the growing Mile Marker 39 Fire in rural Broward. This fire has received rainfall from some storms this Thursday, but not enough to put the fire out. It should help with containment, though.

Given the fire still putting out smoke, reduced air quality and smoky skies will remain a concern at times, especially during the overnight and morning hours and across northern Broward County. The general southwest wind should keep it out of Miami-Dade.

Going forward, more of the same is in store as the pattern doesn’t change much through this weekend. A westerly steering flow and just enough moisture will allow for the hot, toasty sunshine in the morning to give way to times of afternoon thunderstorms. Over the weekend, however, storms could occur a bit earlier into the morning hours too.

Out of all locations this weekend, the Florida Keys have the best chance at avoiding showers and storms overall. Rain chances will be the highest the farther north you get as that’s where moisture levels will be the highest given it’s closer to a weak front.

Otherwise, it will still be hot with highs this weekend and even into next week consistently reaching above average levels into the low to mid 90s.

Tropical update

Hurricane Erin is finally speeding up and pulling away from the US East Coast with coastal hazards set to gradually improve in the coming days.

With that said, Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for parts of North Carolina and Virginia and all of Bermuda, as of 5PM Thursday.

Going forward, Erin is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics this weekend given a track over the cold waters of the North Atlantic Ocean.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there are three areas to watch for potential tropical development. None of these are a concern to the US at this time — or ever.

The closest one to home will sideswipe the Leeward Islands late-week as it curves toward the north toward Bermuda. This feature — a tropical wave — has a high development chance over the next several days.