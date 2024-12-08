Buckle your seat belts because some big and dramatic weather changes are ahead this week!

So far this weekend, it has been nice with cool mornings and warm but pleasant afternoons. That trend continues this Sunday before it turns notably warmer during the first half of this new week.

Expect sunshine and some fair weather, passing clouds Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Then warmer but near-seasonable temperatures are forecast tonight with widespread lows ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s.

Most locations will then only manage to drop down to the low to mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings courtesy of an onshore breeze out of the southeast.

This is a sign of the changes to come as a warmer and eventually more humid air mass settles in ahead of a cold front. Monday and Tuesday should remain dry but with additional clouds at times.

Then on Wednesday, temperatures peak into the mid 80s but this day will come with the seemingly rare appearance of rain showers. It’s been almost a month without any measurable rainfall across South Florida, making this the longest dry streak since January 2012 at Miami!

Showers and isolated thunderstorms have now become likely across South Florida during the day Wednesday as a cold front marches its way through by the evening.

Behind this front, it turns windy and milder for the rest of the week. Temperatures will dramatically drop between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning with lows by then into the 50s across most of Miami-Dade and Broward.

Highs behind this front will be milder in the mid 70s with partly sunny skies and spotty showers.