South Florida continues to ride the weather roller coaster courtesy of a passing front every few days, leading to up and down rain chances and temperatures.

A front crossed through early this morning, which has allowed for milder and less humid air for our Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies through much of the day with highs in the mid 70s paired with a light wind out of the north through much of the day.

That will quickly change on Thursday, however, as the front that crossed through last night lifts back to the north and through South Florida as a warm front. This will allow for warmer temperatures, more humidity and higher rain chances.

Expect the generally cloudy skies with a light rain at times, especially during the second half of the day Thursday.

By Friday, most of that moisture will follow the warm front to the north, leading to dry but warmer and brighter conditions overall.

Highs will return to the low 80s Friday into Saturday until yet another front slowly arrives this weekend. This next front will really slow down once it reaches South Florida, arriving Saturday afternoon then essentially stalling nearby on Sunday.

Unfortunately, this setup means we’ll see more clouds than sunshine and times of rain and isolated thunderstorms once again. It won’t be a washout of a weekend but rain will be possible at times. Temperatures should be milder behind the front on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.