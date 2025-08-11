A large and slow-moving area of Low Pressure is finally making an exit. The disturbance was directly over south Florida during the weekend and brought rounds of heavy rain and street flooding.

As Monday begins, we’re seeing the main pool of moisture chug into the eastern Gulf waters. Meanwhile, drier air continues to shuffle our way from the east. This onshore pattern will be a theme this week. It’s actually a typical late summer setup with light winds arriving from the Atlantic Ocean. While the “main moisture” is a thing of the past, it’s worth noting that a few small rain bands could get caught up in the flow and briefly pass by. The forecast, all week, calls for daily doses of hot sun mixed with the potential for these isolated and short-lived showers. Highs will peak above 90-degrees with the heat index values running just above 100º with humidity factored in.

Could the tropics be heating up, as well? It sure looks that way. We’re watching a system organize over the eastern Atlantic (some 3500 miles away from south Florida). It’s likely to become the next named tropical system (and the next name on the list is the “E” storm, Erin). Our long range forecast models continue to suggest strengthening over the Atlantic this week. It will remain far from land as it moves west-northwest, steered by High Pressure to its north. Of course, it’s common to see activity brewing in the tropics in August and a good reminder that the Peak of Hurricane Season is actually here. It’s a good idea to pay attention to each and every spin over the tropical waters. We’ll keep you updated, daily. Realize, too, that sometimes activity can develop much closer to land (than this particular, distant system). Always have a plan in case something were to come our way with limited notice.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.