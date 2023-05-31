Heavy rain leading to areas of street flooding across South Florida are likely every afternoon through Saturday.

An upper low over the Gulf of Mexico will slowly move toward Florida by the end of the week, leaving the air “ripe for rain.”

Most areas are expected to receive between 3-5″ of rain through Saturday night, with isolated higher amounts.

Some of the storms that form could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and an isolated tornado. However, flooding will be the biggest worry.

NHC is giving the disturbance in the Gulf that will slowly approach Florida a low chance to form during the next 7 days. Regardless of development, it just means a “wet/stormy stretch in store” for us.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and stay weather aware with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7