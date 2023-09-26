The pattern will remain unsettled with a chance of daily rain and storms this week. Tropical moisture is forecast to continue to stream in our direction from the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean and get trapped across the region with a stalled front over the Southeast United States. This will be the fuel the air needs along the daytime heat to help on and off storms develop and move from South to North.

A few of the storms that form could produce pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds over 40 mph and frequent dangerous lightning. Best chance will be around interior locations and Florida Keys.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7