The layer of Saharan Dust that was over the region is now in the Gulf and there is some low-level moisture moving in. However, high pressure will be in control from the Atlantic providing for a South-Southeast wind. This will help activity that develops with the daytime heat to slowly push inland. We are not looking at impressive rain chances, they are still below average for this time of year.

Temperatures are going to be hot in the low 90’s, but feel like the triple digits each day. Although we won’t meet advisory criteria, we should everything possible to stay cool.

Today in the Tropics

All is quiet. Development in the Atlantic Basin is not expected during the next 7 days.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7