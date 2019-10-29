Remains Hot and Humid

Plenty of dry air is around to keep South Florida’s weather quiet. However, the above average warmth and humidity is leaving us wondering when will we get a taste of Fall?

Most computer models are showing that the next front does not have enough of a push to get here. In fact, on Sunday a front is forecast to stall near Lake Okeechobee bringing more showers into early next week. No temperature change expected.

Today in the Tropics

Watching a non-tropical area of low pressure located several hundred miles West-Northwest of the Azores. It is producing gale to storm-force winds moving over warmer waters. Conditions will become unfavorable for development Thursday night. The National Hurricane Center only giving it a low chance to develop.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

