Remains Hot and Humid

Local Weather

Plenty of dry air is around to keep South Florida’s weather quiet. However, the above average warmth and humidity is leaving us wondering when will we get a taste of Fall?

Tons of dry air is filtering in from the W. Atlantic. That should keep only a brief shower in the forecast. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/50fHAoal0U — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 29, 2019

Most computer models are showing that the next front does not have enough of a push to get here. In fact, on Sunday a front is forecast to stall near Lake Okeechobee bringing more showers into early next week. No temperature change expected.

Other parts of the U.S. will experience a cold or wet #Halloween. South #Florida will be warm and humid with a few spooky clouds! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fsUMDNdZDX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 29, 2019

Today in the Tropics

Watching a non-tropical area of low pressure located several hundred miles West-Northwest of the Azores. It is producing gale to storm-force winds moving over warmer waters. Conditions will become unfavorable for development Thursday night. The National Hurricane Center only giving it a low chance to develop.

Some development possible as this system moves over warmer waters. Conditions become unfavorable Thursday night. Low chance to form. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/h13jFqJDNU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 29, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7