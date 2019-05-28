Remains Dry

High pressure is keep all-weather systems away and unfortunately another rough of severe thunderstorms possible for the Central United States to the Northern Mid-Atlantic. The main concerns will be for flashing flooding, damaging winds, a few strong tornadoes and large hail through Wednesday.

High pressure will continue to draw up the heat north of South Florida and keep storm systems away. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/wBPBTnHxE6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 28, 2019

Severe storms possible once again across the Central U.S., as well as across parts of the northern Mid-Atlantic. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5nklUu8MHm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 28, 2019

By the end of the week, high pressure will weaken enough to allow winds to turn out of the Southeast. This will draw up the heat and humidity introducing a chance of isolated showers for the weekend. However, the rain chances aren’t very high and only standing at a 30%.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7