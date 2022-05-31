Scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop again across South Florida today.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of South Florida under a marginal risk of seeing severe storms capable of producing flooding, small-size hail, gusty winds & lightning.

Also, there is a better chance of seeing flooding concerns around the East coast metro areas.

Today in the Tropics

Models are showing a tropical depression could form from the remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha near the Yucatan Peninsula, while it moves Northwest over the NW Caribbean and Southeastern Gulf of Mexico late “this” week.

Regardless of development, heavy rains will impact portions of Southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next few days. The rains are expected to spread across Western Cuba, South Florida, and the Florida Keys between late Friday and early Saturday.

What can South Florida expect? It depends on track and how organized this area gets. Right now, models are going with potentially a “super soaker” over the next 7 days. 5 to 10+ inches of rain possible stretching into the Northwestern Bahamas.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7