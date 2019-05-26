REMAINING DRY THROUGH THE LONG WEEKEND

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

A special thank you to all who have served our country.

Memorial Day weekend has been known to be a rainy weekend in South Florida. Normally one of the days (if not both days) turn out to be a washout. But this year, Memorial Day weather has other plans for us.

A dome of high pressure near the surface AND in the upper levels of the atmosphere, together with very dry air that includes all of Florida and extends well into the Atlantic, have left a beautiful recipe for gorgeous weather in South Florida. Best news of all? It looks to stick around through the entire long holiday weekend. So fortunately for us, Mother Nature will cooperate as we remember those who served on this day.

Strong high pressure over the Atlantic has allowed that onshore flow to pick up last few days, leaving breezy to even gusty conditions across much of South Florida. But with all good things come the not-so-good things. While the breeze has helped keep temperatures in check to where they should be, that same strong breeze has also kicked up seas. So while many of us head to the beaches this weekend, let’s keep in mind of a few marine hazards through the holiday weekend. Rip currents and rough seas will remain a big part of our forecast next few days.

Apart from the breeze, South Florida will remain unusually dry through the start of the upcoming work week. While winds remain breezy next few days, they should begin to subside [a bit] by Memorial Day Monday but especially by the middle of the upcoming work week. This will be enough to allow temperatures to warm to near 90 degrees for the start of the week.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.