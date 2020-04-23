RELIEF IS GONE, HEAT IS BACK

Hopefully everyone is keeping healthy and calm amidst the Coronavirus Crisis around the world. On Wednesday, South Florida reaped the benefits of a weak front that came through late Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures remained warm, however, humidity levels were much more comfortable than South Florida has experienced last few weeks. Today temperatures remained in the upper 80s but humidity levels started to rise again.
Speaking of humidity levels rising, winds have already begun to veer out of the South. This means that tonight our winds will tap into some deep tropical moisture, which will keep warm and muggy conditions in the forecast, along with the chance for a few showers to swing through South Florida overnight & early Friday.
Speaking of rain chances…After a few dry days it looks like South Florida will finally get some much needed rain as we head into the upcoming weekend. This will come ahead of a front that is set to reach us late Sunday into early Monday. So much rain are we expecting with this front? Well, given that South Florida is still in the “dry season”,….not TOO much rain is expected. However, it is enough to at least mention. The big story this weekend will actually be the thunderstorm potential…strong to severe will be possible both days.
South Florida has been flirting with near records high temperatures through much of the month of April. And tomorrow will be no different. Afternoon high temperatures will soar into the mid 90s across many spots with many areas breaking old records. But if the heat is not your thing then some good news will be headed your way as we round the corner into the next week with the arrival of the weak front.
Behind the front that is set to arrive late Sunday, temperatures won’t actually “cool” but they will be somewhat more bearable than the few days and will help knock them down a bit closer to average. Not only that, South Florida will also get some relief as far as the humidity levels we have been experiencing lately. It won’t be much but it’s something. This relief will once again be short-lived but with the dog days of Summer just around the corner, we’ll take what we can get. Am I right?