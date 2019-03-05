A cold front is set to bring South Florida some relief from the warmth. It will move slowly South and ahead a few showers will be possible. By tonight, skies are forecast to gradually clear and the winds to increase out of the North. This will help temperatures tumble into the upper 50’s to low 60’s. It seems like some clouds could linger along the East coast, so temperatures will stay in the 60’s around those locations. Throughout the day temperatures will only reach the low 70’s with little humidity in the air.

The last cool day will be on Thursday with temperatures moderating back to warmer values (above average) heading into the weekend. Spotty showers likely with the return of an ocean breeze.

Reminder: We lose an hour of sleep on Sunday as we Spring Forward. Don’t forget to switch the clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7