Relief at the beach

It’s a fine beach weekend with the weather cooperating as much as you could expect during these summer months. Fact is, there’s general relief along the Atlantic beaches due to a beneficial (although light) ocean breeze. Inland temperatures tend to be about 5 degrees hotter, by the way, and lacking much of a breeze whatsoever. Typically hot temperatures will continue into the new week with nights near 80 and daytime readings in the lower 90’s. On Sunday we’re expecting only isolated showers with inland storms during the afternoon and early evening. These will continue to focus on inland areas (less of a coastal concern) over the next few days. At the heart of our pattern, which is rather stagnant, is high pressure. Basically, it bridges across Florida extending from the western Gulf into the western Atlantic, including the Bahamas. With this set up, there’s only the sea breeze boundaries to trigger any activity. These boundaries move inland from both coasts while sparking a few downpours. Since steering winds are from the east, any developing shower or storm will drift westward over time. The only change during the week may include another episode of Saharan Dust. As we’ve seen several times already this season, these batches move over us in the form of a hazy sky. If the upcoming batch holds, we could see that haze from Wednesday through Thursday. It could also limit rain and storm development during the middle of the week.