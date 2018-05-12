Well goodbye dry season!

Mostly cloudy skies and light showers started on Saturday morning from a massive batch of tropical moisture sitting over the Gulf waters. Clouds and shower activity will spread across South Florida and the entire Sunshine State into the start of the rainy season on Tuesday.

Deep tropical moisture will bring rounds of rain to South Florida starting later today and stick around through Monday. Could see up to 3.5" of rain in spots along the coast @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/lSfyOuUnqB — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) May 12, 2018

Expect anytime downpours to start late Saturday and stick around through the middle of next week as an area of low pressure lifts north over the Gulf of Mexico and drags abundant tropical moisture in our direction. Downpours and relentless rain will lead to flood concerns mainly for the east coast metro and coastal areas.

South Florida is in for a soaker! A developing low over the Gulf of Mexico will pull deep tropical moisture across the Sunshine State thru next week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/elaeYC2A5p — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) May 12, 2018

Drier days?!? Models are not hinting at that anytime soon. Rain chances are between 70% to 80% through Friday of next week.

